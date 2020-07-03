Biryani is bae and you cannot fight netizens on this be it the scrumptious Awaadhi biryani, the Kolkata biryani with potatoes, the spicy Hyderabadi biryani, the finger-licking Moradabadi biryani or the drool-worthy biryani of any other state. Just bring the dish on the table and see peace prevail but a Pune restaurant triggered a war instead by slamming all the other biryanis and calling them ‘pulao’ while hailing Hyderabadi biryani. Also Read - Twitter Says it Will Add an Edit Button For Tweets Under One Condition, Know What It Is

The restaurant's 'Biryani Policy' left the netizens fuming because let's face it – when it comes to biryani, there is no hierarchy. However, a signboard outside the restaurant asserted, "All types of biryanis other than Hyderabadi Biryani will be referred to as Pulao."

It added, "Bombay and Pakistani biryani henceforth will be strictly called as Mutton masala rice." Taking a jibe at Kolkata biryani which even features potatoes, the signboard insensitively established, "Calling anything with Aloo is illegal. Any rice potato mix will henceforth be called as Batata wada rice."

The picture with the signboard soon went viral on Twitter and netizens were quick to give it their piece of mind.

About time, Hyderabad (#Biryani), India.

h/t @samar11 pic.twitter.com/McNQfZaU8f

— Raju Narisetti (@raju) July 1, 2020

While one user wrote, “Hyderabadi biryani = spicy masala rice. Lucknow and calcutta biryani = real deals (sic)”, another commented, “Lucknow biryani is the best (sic).”

Check out Twitter’s reaction on the picture here:

Hyderabadi biryani = spicy masala rice. Lucknow and calcutta biryani = real deals

— Promita Mukherjee (@promzzz) July 1, 2020

Lucknow biryani is the best

— Sumit Sharma (@MediaSumit) July 1, 2020

Amazing, Everybody is busy claiming their rights these days. This is biryani nationalism.

— Amit Choudhary (@AMITCHOUDHARY23) July 1, 2020

Dear Hyderabad,

Pouring Mirchi Ka Salan on your boiled rice and calling it Biryani tantamounts to crime against humanity. May as well pour ketchup while you are at it. pic.twitter.com/wN6Uu7VUHf

— G. (@Khyberist) July 2, 2020

Hyderabadi biryani is overrated , Lucknow biryani is a lot better

— बाल ब्रह्मचारी (@brahmchaari_) July 1, 2020

Masala Rice! NOOOOOOOO

— Saadia Muzaffar ️‍ آزادی (@ThisTechGirl) July 1, 2020

Which is the best biryani according to you?