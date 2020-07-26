Asking people to donate to a particular account, a bitcoin scam ran on Carry Minati’s YouTube gaming channel which was immediately reported by fans. In the early hours of Saturday, fans noticed the hack of Ajey Nagar or Carry Minati’s YouTube channel ‘CarryisLive’ where he posts gaming videos. Also Read - 'Taken Salary Cut? Yes Papa': Air India Pilots Take Help of Nursery Rhymes to Protest Against 60% Paycut

The incident comes at the heels of another Bitcoin scam where Twitter accounts of Elon Musk, Bill Gates, Barack Obama, Jeff Bezos, Joe Biden, Kim Kardashian West, Warren Buffet, Kayne West and other billionaires was hacked to run a similar crypto-currency scam. In Nagar's case, the hacker or bitcoin streamer changed the description for the content of streaming so that it advertised a donation related to bitcoin.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Nagar immediately asked for assistance. He tweeted, "@YouTubeIndia My channel Carryislive has been hacked, need immediate assistance (sic)"

@YouTubeIndia My channel Carryislive has been hacked, need immediate assistance. — Ajey Nagar (@CarryMinati) July 24, 2020

This was enough to set fans on a frenzy. While one warned, “Please block the following addresses of BTC and Ethereum at the earliest. Have attached screenshot for the same. Indian users targeted so Indian exchanges can help (sic)”, another advised, “Hacker won’t use these exchanges directly from the address which you have shown. They can use mixer or send to multiple address and still send to any exchange of this world and cannot be get caught. People are advised not to send any crypto to any addresses without verification (sic)

Check out Carry Minati’s fans reaction here:

Hacker won’t use these exchanges directly from the address which you have shown. They can use mixer or send to multiple address and still send to any exchange of this world and cannot be get caught. People are advised not to send any crypto to any addresses without verification — Abhijit Rath (@abhijitrath75) July 25, 2020

BREAKING: Carry Minati youtube channel “CarryIsLive” hacked. Hacker live streamed 2 videos asking for Bitcoin & Ethereum. First video titled “Ethereum Earning Call” claimed giving free Bitcoin & Ethereum. 2nd video titled is “CHARITY STREAM: HELP ASSAM & BIHAR”#carryminati — RITESH_बिशनोई (@RiteshBishnoi13) July 25, 2020

And now this one… @CarryMinati pic.twitter.com/EEGOegfP3f — ✍️ (@AshishKr_Pandey) July 25, 2020

Guys plz dont donate anything to some bitcoin, carry’s channel is being hacked by sm1 , showing weird live streams in midnight pic.twitter.com/FpYdvYd6WX — Shehnazian by heart♥️ (@Sanna91600224) July 24, 2020

While no such scam was reported on Nagar’s main YouTube channel, Carry Minati, the fraud on the two live streams seemed to have been taken down too.