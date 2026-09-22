Bittu Tabahi on new mission after Ajnar River success, joins Yamuna Cleanup campaign, removes over 580 kg Garbage

Bittu Tabahi, who recently gained global recognition for his efforts to clean the Ajnar River in Madhya Pradesh, has now launched a river cleanup campaign along the Yamuna River in Delhi and cleaned a total of 585 kg of waste from the riverbank.

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Bittu Tabahi on new mission after Ajnar River success, joins Yamuna Cleanup campaign, removes over 58; 0 kg Garbage | Image: Instagram - Bittu Tabahi

Surendra Singh Choudhary, aka Bittu Tabahi, who went viral and gained global appreciation for his efforts to clean Madhya Pradesh’s Ajnar River, has taken on another major challenge – a river cleanup campaign along the Yamuna River in the national capital. Not only did Bittu not get recognition and praise, but he also received a job offer from The Ocean Cleanup founder and CEO Boyan Slat.

What Did Bittu Tabahi Say?

Bittu took to Instagram and stated that the drive, which started on World Cleanup Day, is a three-day event, during which he, along with volunteers, managed to clear around 585 kg of waste. He also talked about his life’s goal of spreading awareness about cleanliness in every state.

“20 September, World Cleanup Day. Four and a half hours of cleaning on the banks of the Yamuna, and together removed 585 kg of garbage,” Bittu wrote.

“Flowers, garlands, worship items, and plastic were all scattered on the pier. The people around also came, helped, and the whole shore was cleared. Thank you from the bottom of my heart to everyone who came.”

“Thank you to Philip Morris for supporting me on this journey.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Surendra singh choudhry (@bittu_tabahi)

Social Media Reactions

The video has accumulated massive views and a plethora of reactions within hours. Netizens praised Bittu, commending him for using his platform to address the issue.

• “He is single-handedly proving one man can make a difference,” one user wrote.

• “Bro, this voice-over is much better; you are doing a great job,” another user commented.

• “Keep up the good work. plz use personal protective equipment (PPE) when performing the good work!” a third user said.

• “Thank you for taking the initiative of doing this work!” a user said.