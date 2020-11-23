In a bizarre turn of events, an 18-year-old girl from UK has revealed how she gave birth to her baby boy on the toilet last year, just three days after she discovered she was pregnant. Aimee Stevens said how she was sitting on the toilet in the middle of the night and felt a ‘sudden relief’. When she looked down, she was shocked to see a baby’s legs and bum poking out of the toilet. Also Read - Woman Gives Birth to Baby Boy Aboard IndiGo Flight Travelling From Delhi to Bengaluru, Pictures Go Viral

Notably, Aimee was told she was probably only five or six weeks pregnant when she attended a routine appointment for a three-monthly contraceptive injection. However, her son’s arrival just 3 days after the news, came as a huge shock for her, reported Metro UK.

Meanwhile, after giving birth, Aimee scooped her son out of the toilet and went to her bedroom before shouting out to wake up her mother, Becki. Her mother then tied the umbilical cord with a strip of fabric she tore from Aimee’s work apron and called an ambulance as Aimee cut it with a pair of scissors.

Thankfully, both mother and baby were healthy, and only had to spend three days in hospital. According to doctors, Aimee’s baby boy weighed 2.3 kgs and was around 38 weeks at birth.

Aimee told Daily Mail, ”I was in the worst pain ever, and throwing up in the sink next to me, then there was a feeling of such relief. I stood up and there he was in the u-bend, I could see little bent legs and a bum, so I picked him up and walked into my room. I still think about that night a lot. It’s so confusing, but when Ché first smiled at me it was just amazing, and I can’t think what I ever did before I had him now.”

She explained that she hadn’t noticed her periods had stopped because she was using a contraceptive injection that stopped her bleeding, and had no bump or cravings.