Kolar: This isn't some filmy story, but it actually happened in real life! In today's edition of bizarre, a man in Karnataka's Kolar married two women, who are sisters, at the same wedding ceremony in Kurudumale temple. The marriage which took place on May 7, has since become talk of the town and a video of the incident went viral on Saturday.

Wondering why he married both the sisters? Well, the groom identified as Umapathy, had originally proposed to marry his relative Lalitha only, but she placed a condition before agreeing to the union. She told him that she would tie the knot with him only if he married her speech impaired sister Lalitha too, Bangalore Mirror reported. After both the families discussed the matter, it was decided that he would marry both the sisters. On May 7, Umapathy tied the knot with both Supriya and Lalitha at the same venue.

However, after a video of the wedding went viral, the police swung into action and arrested Umapathy, because one of his brides happens to be a minor. In a major coincidence, Supriya's father Nagarajappa had also married two siblings (Raniyamma and Subbamma) at the same venue where one of them was suffering from speech impairment.

In 2019 too, a similar case had surfaced wherein a man married two women, who were cousins, at the same wedding ceremony in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhind district. Leaving everyone shocked, a 35-year-old man remarried his wife and then also tied the knot with her cousin at the same wedding ceremony.

Bigamy is an offence under the Hindu Marriage Act, and and unless you divorce your first wife, the second marriage is not considered legal.