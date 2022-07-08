Faridabad: In a bizarre incident, three friends, in a bid to prove their commitment to each other, jumped into a canal here, police said on Thursday. While one of them was rescued by local people, the other two men are still missing.Also Read - IAS Tina Dabi And Husband's 'Beach Vacation' In THIS Luxury Villa With Private Pool Goes Viral. See Pics

Inspector Yogesh Kumar, SHO, Palla police station said the three were drunk when they jumped into the canal. Amit Gupta (24), a resident of Saraswati colony, told police that he and his were drinking before the incident. He said all of them removed their clothes and kept them aside along with their mobile phones before jumping into the canal.

He said they did it to prove their commitment to each other. Police said a team of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) is searching for Monu (26) and Sanjiv alias Virat (28), both residents of Shyam colony.