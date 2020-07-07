A Turkish man is making our hearts beat faster after a video of him paragliding on his sofa and watching TV from the sky has gone viral! Yes, taking things a notch higher, Hasan Kaval, who is a professional tandem paraglider in Turkish Riviera, has left people astonished with his incredible yet bizarre stunt. Also Read - Bizarre! Kolkata Doctors Discover Their Female Patient Was Born Genetically Male

In the 4.25-minute clip, Kaval can be seen taking to the skies by attaching a sofa, a television set, and a lamp to his paraglider. The incredible footage shows him quite relaxed soaring above the beautiful sea while eating chips and enjoying a soda. He even watches ‘Tom & Jerry’ on his TV!

What’s terrifying is the fact that that Kaval wasn’t strapped to the couch while he was gliding through the clear sky. Using handheld and mounted camera he captured the entire journey on video which has now gone viral.

Watch the video here:

Netizens were bowled over such a stunt and while some were quite impressed with his creativity, others thought that it’s plain stupid to put one’s life in danger.

One user wrote, ”Dude. This is Epic! So much cooler than being towed behind a boat! You are a legend sir!’, while another said, ”I’ve had a dream where I was flying around on a couch. So bizarre to see something like that actually exist.”

In India, a paragliding video, featuring a man called Vipin Sahu, had taken social media by storm last year.