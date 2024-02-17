Doctors Shocked! Australian Man Inserts Batteries Into Private Part For ‘Sexual Gratification’

Home

Australian Man Inserts Batteries Into Private Part For 'Sexual Gratification'

Canberra: A bizarre incident has emerged from Australia where a 73-year-old man sought immediate medical help after jamming three button-sized batteries into his private part. The man had been fulfilling his “sexual gratification” by deliberately inserting batteries into his penile urethra, as per the medical study published in Urology Case Reports. The elderly admitted that he regularly inserted foreign objects without them getting stuck inside. But this time, the small batteries moved further to penile urethra due to repeated failed attempts at self-removal.

“To the best of our understanding, this is the first reported case of urethral necrosis with button battery insertion,” the study authors wrote in the report.

Three Batteries Into Private Part

As per the report, the elderly man sought medical attention 24 hours after inserting three button batteries into his penile urethra. He was admitted to the emergency department with moderate penile pain, obstructive urinary symptoms including weak urinary

The Complicated Surgery

Doctors immediately initiated procedure to remove the foreign object as their corrosiveness can cause necrosis – the death of body tissue – in just two hours. They also feared rare but life-threatening infection of Fournier’s gangrene – a type of flesh-eating disease that affects penis or perineum.

After hours of efforts, doctors were finally able to remove the batteries. They used forceps to remove them. “All extracted batteries were coated with black tar-like material,” the study noted.

Man Returned To Hospital Again

But after 10 days the elderly man again returned to the hospital complaining of swelling and icky discharge. The surgeons quickly operated on him again. “An incision was made to the penile skin. A large amount of fluids leaked out,” researchers noted,

According to the study, part of the man’s urethra had to be removed.

Due to the intricate nature of his injury, researchers concluded that a formal penile urethral reconstruction would likely necessitate a three-stage repair. The complex six-month procedure involved mucous membrane grafts. Upon evaluating the severely damaged penis, doctors ultimately determined that the best course of action would be to refrain from further penile reconstruction.

