2020 is truly a year of bizarre events! In today's edition of weird news or rather should we say, creepy, a bodybuilder from Kazakhstan has 'married' a sex doll after proposing to her in December 2019. For the uninitiated, sex doll is a type of anthropomorphic sex toy in the size and shape of a sexual partner.

Notably, bodybuilder Yurii Tolochko dated his sex doll Margo for eight months before he proposed to her in December 2019. However, coronavirus ruined his plans. But he finally tied the knot with Margo this month

He even posted a short clip of their wedding ceremony on his Instagram, which has gone viral. In the video, Tolochko slips a ring onto Margo's finger before the couple share a tender kiss in front of a crowd of wedding guests.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by OddJack / Юрий Толочко (@yurii_tolochko)

Tolochko said that when he revealed her photo to the world, there was a lot of criticism, so they decided to have a plastic surgery.

“When I presented her photo to the world, there was a lot of criticism and she began to develop a complex so we decided to have plastic surgery. She has changed a lot. At first, it was hard to accept, but I got used to it later on. It was at a real clinic with real doctors,” said Tolochko.

Tolochko claims he first met Margo at a night club, where he rescued her from some unwanted attention and the two have been in love ever since!

The bodybuilder identifies as a pansexual, and can fall in love with “a character, an image, a soul, just a person”.