In a bizarre women’s game, domestic giants Mumbai bundled out minnows Nagaland for a paltry 17 in the ongoing Senior One-Day Trophy and then chased down the target in just four balls without any loss, here on Wednesday. The incident happened during the league stage of the ongoing Women’s Senior One Day Trophy at the Holkar Stadium here and it was Mumbai skipper and medium-pacer Sayali Satghare (7/5 in 8.4 overs), who wreaked havoc with the ball. Also Read - IPL 2021: Parthiv Patel Reckons Mumbai Indians Have All Bases Covered

Nagaland’s decision to bat first backfired as they were scuttled out for a meagre 17, with Satghare, who also bowled four maiden overs, doing the bulk of the damage. Nagaland’s Kikayangla (0), Jyoti (0), skipper Sentilemla (0) and Elina (0) — the first four batters — returned to the pavilion without troubling the scorers.

Unbelievable Womens Senior One Day Trophy (2020-21) game in Indore. Nagaland 17 (17.4) Mumbai chased down the total in only 4 balls! pic.twitter.com/of0oKp6ryQ — Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) March 17, 2021

No Nagaland batter could manager a double digit score with Sariba (9), who walked in at number seven, being the top-scorer. Satghare was superbly aided by S Thakor (1/0) and M Dakshini (2/12) as Mumbai put up a dominant show.

Mumbai openers Esha Oza and Vrushali Bhagat then knocked off the target in just four balls, smashing three boundaries and a six in the process.

Brief Scores: Nagaland 17 all out in 17.4 overs lost to Mumbai 20/0 0.4 overs by 10 wickets.