Home

Viral

Bizarre Food Alert: Pineapple-Stuffed Momos Surprise Internet

Bizarre Food Alert: Pineapple-Stuffed Momos Surprise Internet

The viral video posted on Instagram showcased a street vendor taking a unique approach by incorporating pineapple into everybody's favorite momos.

Pineapple-Stuffed Momos Surprise Internet

Pineapple momos are the new addition to the fusion street food menu: In the diverse and ever-evolving world of Indian street food, momos have undeniably secured a special place in the hearts and taste buds of nearly everyone. This delightful snack, whether steamed, fried, or even tandoori, has been a cherished treat for those who can’t resist its delectable flavors, often enjoyed with a side of spicy chutney. While momos traditionally feature fillings made from finely chopped vegetables like cabbage and carrots, they have also ventured into the realms of paneer and meat, offering a delightful variety to food enthusiasts.

Trending Now

Here’s How The Vendor Prepares The Bizarre Dish | Watch

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jatin Kumar 🧿™️ (@sun_kaha_chale)

You may like to read

However, a video featuring a rather unconventional type of momo has left the desi internet in shock. The viral video, shared on Instagram by Jatin Kumar, showcased a street vendor taking a unique approach by incorporating pineapple into momos. The vendor skillfully diced pineapple pieces and stuffed them inside white-flour dough, which were then deep-fried.

The video has left momo lovers somewhat taken aback. Many have commented on how, just as pineapple has divided opinions on pizza, this fusion may stir similar debates, potentially altering the beloved world of momos.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES