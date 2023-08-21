Home

Watch: Street Vendor Adds Rasgulla, Banana And Curd To Poha, Bangladeshi Dish Confuses Internet

In the video, a vendor is seen adding ingredients like banana, rasgulla, and curd to the poha, resulting in a unique dish.

This bizarre poha did not go down well with internet users. | Photo: @foodie_incarnate

Poha is one of the most popular Indian breakfast options and is often served with hot jalebis, especially in Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra. Different regions of the country have their own unique variations of the dish, such as Nagpuri Tarri poha or MP’s Indori poha, which are enjoyed by people of all ages. Beyond India, poha is also cherished in Bangladesh. However, sometimes excessive additions can alter a simple and delicious dish, and that’s what happens with our beloved poha. A food blogger shared a video on Instagram, showcasing Bangladeshi poha, and we’re certain you’ve never encountered anything quite like it. In Bangladesh, this poha variation is called “Doi Chire Poha.” In the video, a vendor is seen adding ingredients like banana, rasgulla, and curd to the poha, resulting in a unique dish.

The video was shared by Amar Sirohi on his Instagram handle named foodie_incarnate with the caption, “World’s Most Unique Poha🥵🥵, Watch its full detailed video on my YouTube channel. Link is in my bio🤗🤗.”

What’s in the Video?

In the video, a street vendor can be seen making doi chire dish. He starts by taking two generous scoops of soaked poha that has been soaked overnight. Then, he adds a pinch of salt and sugar, followed by a chopped banana. Just as it seems like a healthy alternative to overnight-soaked oats, the street vendor surprises by adding a rasgulla to the mix. To finish the dish, he adds some milk and curd on it.

Watch Here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amar Sirohi (@foodie_incarnate)

Since being shared the clip has accumulated over 11 million views and the numbers are still increasing. The dish didn’t go down well among users who requested vendors to stop experimenting with famous dishes.

Here Are Some Interesting Comments

“Indore: band karo mai hath jodh kar guzarish karta hu (please stop this, I request you),” an Instagram user said.

“Food poisoning absolutely free,” the second user said.

“Only tikha poha,” the third user said.

“Mr. Blogger, this is also a very generic staple breakfast for Odia people. You don’t have to go to another country for this. Odisha has it and so India has it!,” another said.

“Please stop experimenting with popular snacks, it hurts sentiments,” another user said.

“my favourite dish destroyed,” said a user.

“food is not just food connects people with people. This dish of yours will separate them, lol,” said an Instagram user.

