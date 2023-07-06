Home

Bizarre Food Alert: Egg Pani Puri Haunts Internet, Netizens Demand Dislike Button

A video showing egg pani pauri has horrified netizens. | Photo: Instagram @Surti_lalo

When we talk about the country’s most loved street foods, Pani Puri definitely ranks among the top three. It is undoubtedly one of the favourite street foods that is easily available on every street in the country. From toddlers to the elderly, everybody loves to savour the sweet and tangy flavours of this watery dish.

In the ongoing trend of food experimentation, street vendors are not hesitant to try new things with street foods. Now, a street vendor has come up with a unique experiment involving our beloved Pani Puri. But don’t worry, the name is just an abomination, as there are no signs of Pani Puri in the dish.

In a recent video that has gone viral on the internet, but not for good reasons, a bizarre dish called “Egg Pani Puri” is showcased. The vendor can be seen placing tomato ketchup and cream on top of half-cut boiled eggs without the yolks. Then, he tops the eggs with grated cheese. To finish off the bizarre dish, the vendor garnishes it with green coriander and spices.

Watch How Street Vendor Prepares The Bizarre Dish

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Surti_lalo | Janak Bardoliya (@surti_lalo)

The clip was shared on an Instagram food blogger named Janak Bardoliya. The Surat-based blogger shared the clip with the caption, “Tag/share with your Panipuri Partner.”

Since being shared, the post has accumulated over 2.2 million views and received more than 69,700 likes. The bizarre food experiment has also received tons of reactions, with most of people getting disgusted and feeling like puking after watching the video. Several unanimously asked why the bizarre dish was named pani puri as it doesn’t have any of the components required to prepare street food.

Here Are Some Interesting Comments

An Insta user demanded ‘Cringe button’.

“Who else was waiting for Panipuri,” the second user joked.

Third user demanded ‘Dislike button’.

“Garud puran me iski alag si saza h,” joked another user.

“Now i can understand why shubh was challenging kalki,” another joked.

