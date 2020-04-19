New Delhi: At a time when countries are racing to find a vaccine for the novel coronavirus, a Goa teacher has reportedly got the cure dream-delivered. He had a vision which hardly differs from the WhatsApp messages we have been receiving. But the only difference is that the ministry of Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, Homeopathy will examine the validity — not of whether this teacher got a vision or not, but whether the cure is effective or not. Also Read - AIFF Concludes I-League Season, Leaders Mohun Bagan to be Crowned Champions

And here is the cure. Crush a mix of lemon and ginger juice with powdered fennel, some petals of garlic and a locally available wild bitter gourd. “The results will show in three days itself. By the sixth day, the person (suffering from COVID-19) will be fully cured and on the seventh day, the person can go home,” Degvekar claimed. Also Read - 'Aggressive And Timely Actions Reason Behind Lesser Number of COVID-19 Cases in India'

Mahesh Degvekar, a 55-year-old school teacher, has claimed that 19th century Hindu guru Gajanan Maharaj appeared in his dream and told about this formula. On Friday, he shared the details of the purported medicinal cure for COVID-19 with Union Minister of State for AYUSH Shripad Naik, who had visited the teacher at the latter’s residence specifically to hear out Degvekar’s coronavirus cure received by via apparition. Also Read - COVID-19: Trump Says China 'Could Face Consequences' if 'Knowingly Responsible' For Virus

Naik has said that the formula would be sent for scientific validation with the central ministry.

“He (Degvekar) has already given it to me. Preventive formulas are the best. Medicinal formulas will also be devised in some days. The formula is to improve immunity. That is medicine in itself. It is not scientifically validated (yet),” Naik said confirming his meeting with Degvekar at the latter’s residence in Nadora village in North Goa district, which is incidentally located in Naik”s Lok Sabha constituency.

Earlier this month, Naik, quoting an alternative medicine doctor from Bengaluru, had claimed that British crown prince Charles had been cured of COVID-19 following a combinative treatment of Ayurveda and homoeopathy, even after the Prince’s office denied the Indian central minister’s assertion.

Degvekar has told that Gajanan Maharaj has been regularly appearing before him in form of a divine vision for the last eight years and in the process has shared ayurvedic cures for chest congestion, prostate malfunctioning and high blood pressure, among other ailments.

(With IANS inputs)