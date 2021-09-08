Beppu: In a bizarre incident, a Japanese man was arrested for allegedly stealing more than 700 pieces of women’s underwear from various laundromats. The incident came to light after 56-year-old Tetsuo Urata was caught stealing six pairs of panties from a 21-year-old student at a coin-op laundry in the southern Japanese prefecture of Oita, reported Abema TV. When the police searched his home, they were shocked to find an additional 730 garments.Also Read - Viral Video: Woman Removes Her Underwear to Use As Mask in Supermarket, 'Disgusting', Say Shoppers

Urata has been arrested and has admitted to the authorities that he stole the underwear found in his possession, according to Yahoo Japan News. Images released by police show hundreds of panties and bras laid out on the floor, with police insisting saying that haven’t come across such a large haul in years.

“We haven’t confiscated such a large number of panties in years,” a Beppu city police department spokesman told Abema TV.

It is unclear how many laundromats Urata targeted and over what time frame the items were stolen. Meanwhile, news of this bizarre hobby has gone viral on social media and people are wondering why drove the man to indulge in such a thing.

According to reports, several similar stories of men stealing women’s underwear have surfaced from Japan in recent years. A few months back, Takahiro Kubo, a 30-year-old electrician, was accused by the authorities in southwestern Saga Prefecture of stealing 424 pieces of underwear and swimsuits from teenage girls.

In India too, two youths were caught seen stealing the undergarments from the clothesline in UP’s Meerut and fleeing on their scooter. As the video landed on social media, it created a huge outpouring of anger and disbelief and many suspected that some occult practice was the motive behind stealing woman’s lingerie.