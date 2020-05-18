In a bizarre incident in Uttar Pradesh, a man tied the knot with a cousin after his wife was stuck at her parents’ house due to the lockdown. Also Read - 'No One is Here Scared of Coronavirus': UP Man Makes Fun of Lockdown, FIR Lodged

Naseem, the wife, has now sought help from an NGO called ‘Mera Haq’ foundation that is run by Farhat Naqvi, sister of Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi. Farhat Naqvi said that a complaint in this regard would soon be filed with the police and the foundation would ensure that Naseem got justice.

Naseem was married to Naeem Mansoori in 2013 and the couple has three children. Naseem came to her parents’ house on March 19 and had remained there since the lockdown began.

Naseem recently came to know that her husband had married her relative during the lockdown period and was staying with her. On learning of her husband’s marriage, she managed to reach his house and objected to his second marriage. The husband said that he was willing to keep both the wives but Naseem refused.