New Delhi: The West Midlands Police in England came up with a list of its strangest arrests in the year 2020, and among them the most bizarre one was that of a man who shoved up a whole samosa up his rectum so that he could sneak it into his prison cell.

According to a Daily Mail report, the suspect was discovered with the samosa down his undergarment while being booked in at a police station in Birmingham. On being questioned, the man told police officials that he wanted to smuggle the snack into his cell because he wasn't happy with the standard of food being offered by West Midlands Police.

Speaking about the bizarre incidents they witnessed, Inspector Manj Ahir, from West Midlands Police Criminal Justice department, said, "We have had a few odd incidents. One that sticks in my mind was a man found with a samosa secreted between his buttocks during a search. He said he wanted to sneak it into the cell as a snack as he didn't think the food was up to much. He'd obviously not read our positive Trip Advisor reviews."

While this man tried to sneak a samosa, another man bought officers a box of chocolates to ‘say thanks for the care he received’ from the staff at a custody facility in Oldbury, West Midlands. Meanwhile, some people even left positive Trip Advisor reviews after spending time at a state-of-the-art custody block in Perry Barr, Birmingham.

Inspector Ahir further said, “It has been a year like no other for us with significant demand, processing an average of 126 detainees a day, while adhering to Covid-19 protocols. The team have done brilliantly, though, and our waiting times to book people into custody are the lowest nationally.”

‘The force have dealt with thousands of offenders and despite Covid has adapted to keep services running in difficult times, he added.