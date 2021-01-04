We know it feels bad when someone doesn’t accept your friend request, but a man in US’ North Dakota had a rather bizarre response to his request being ignored by his ex-boss. Instead of moving on, 29-year-old Caleb Burczyk, threatened to kill his ex-boss and kicked his front door after he didn’t accept his friend request on Facebook after two days. Also Read - Fraud Alert! Bengaluru Woman Orders Food For Rs 250 on Facebook, Ends up Losing Rs 50,000

According to a report by Williston Herald, Burczyk sent a Facebook friend request to his former employer on December 24. On not getting any response, Burczykhe allegedly began sending his ex-boss threatening messages, including one that read: “Accept my friend request or I’m going to murder you.”

Two days later on December 26, when there was no response from the other end, he wrote that ‘there would be ”trouble” if he had to get in his truck and track down the man. Burczyk also allegedly kicked in the front door of his former employer’s house, the Herald reported.

That was not it! He also threatened his ex-boss on other social media platforms, including on Snapchat and posted a photo of himself in a cap and vest with a message saying the victim’s family would need a new door.

Burczyk was charged with felony counts of burglary and terrorizing in connection to the incident. He is due in court on Jan. 27 for a hearing on the charges against him.