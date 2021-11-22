Viral News: Needless to say, matrimonial ads in general, are highly sexist, and regressive, and the demand for a ‘fair, slim, beautiful, educated,’ wife has remained consistent. Not only that, we have also seen people listing some pretty bizarre requirements on matrimonial ads in India. In one such ad that has grabbed eyeballs, a person is looking for a bride who falls into a particular bra size, waist size, and even a designated feet size.Also Read - Viral Video: Thief Breaks Into House to Steal Cycle. Netizens Can't Stop Laughing At What Happens Next

A Reddit user recently posted a screenshot of a man’s expectations seeking a wife on a matrimonial site. The man first seeks values such as ‘conservative,’ ‘liberal,’ ‘pro-life,’ and then goes on to mention the specific bra size, waist size, and even the feet size of his prospective partner. He also wants his companion to be “manicured/pedicured and fairly clean.”

“Your attire should be 80% casual and 20% formal, but should be into wearing costumes in bed. Be trustworthy, honest, and into movies, road trips, and family stuff,” reads the ad.

Here’s the ad:

Since being shared on Reddit, the post has gone viral and is being shared on several social media platforms. Needless to say, many dubbed the demands as absurd and slammed the guy for putting across such bizarre demands.

One user wrote, “This guy is ladies tailor or what?”, while another wrote, ”This guy wants character customization, not a partner. Good god.”

Here are other reactions on Twitter:

I'm here sitting confused if I need idly or dosa and there are people like this.. https://t.co/0ZoEBSsU1p — Vijay (@thespicychutney) November 20, 2021

He is so specific. Exactly knows what size; weight is perfect for him. That's called planning. 😂😂 https://t.co/E4cDqgw3ub — Akash K. Banerjee (@akashkbanerjee) November 20, 2021

Just check if this is a genuine guy or a troll. That’s it. — Naimish Sanghvi (@ThatNaimish) November 19, 2021

Many thought it’s some kind of joke and others said that it will really be difficult for him to find such a life partner.

What do you think?