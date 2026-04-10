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Bizarre! Policeman issues heavy fine to Electric Car owner for not having PUC Certificate: Watch Viral Video

Bizarre! Policeman issues heavy fine to Electric Car owner for not having PUC Certificate: Watch Viral Video

The car owner argued that a PUC certificate is not a mandatory requirement for electric vehicles; however, the police officer disregarded this contention and proceeded to issue the fine.

PUC checks are primarily intended for petrol and diesel-powered vehicles.

New Delhi: The demand for electric vehicles (EVs) is on the rise across the country. Public confidence in these vehicles is gradually growing, and the government is actively promoting them with the aim of increasing the number of EVs to reduce oil imports. However, amidst these developments, a bizarre incident has come to light, where the Rajasthan Police issued a traffic fine to an electric car owner simply because they did not possess a Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate.

Watch The Video Here

नागौर पुलिस ने नया कानून लागू किया है इलेक्ट्रिक कार की PUC करवाओ नहीं तो आपके भी PUC का चालान कटेगा

लो साहब ने काट दिया 1500 की चालान pic.twitter.com/uYpFvT0If1 — एक नजर (@1K_Nazar) April 8, 2026

Fine of Rs 1500

The incident took place in Nagaur, Rajasthan. An Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) stopped a vehicle owner traveling in a Tata Tiago EV. Upon inspecting the vehicle’s documents, the officer discovered that the owner did not have a PUC certificate. Consequently, the police officer imposed a fine of Rs 1,500 on the EV owner for failing to produce the required certificate. A video clip of this incident is currently going viral across social media platforms.

How Did the Incident Unfold

The police officer initially stopped the Tiago EV because it had a sunshade (a protective cover against sunlight) installed on its window glass. This led to an argument between the car owner and the Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI). The officer issued a fine of Rs 200 for the installation of the sunshade. Additionally, the officer imposed a separate fine on the car owner for failing to produce a Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate. The car owner argued that a PUC certificate is not a mandatory requirement for electric vehicles; however, the police officer disregarded this contention and proceeded to issue the fine.

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According to a report, the driver engaged in an argument with the police officer regarding the demand to remove the sunshades from the vehicle’s windows; during this exchange, a fine for violating pollution control norms was issued to him inadvertently. The entire matter is now under investigation.

Is a PUC Certificate Required for EVs in India?

No, a Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate is not required for electric vehicles (EVs) in India. The reason for this is that EVs do not emit any exhaust fumes and, therefore, do not contribute to air pollution. For this very reason, they have been exempted from the regulations applicable to petrol and diesel vehicles. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has also explicitly stated that battery-operated vehicles do not require regular PUC checks. PUC checks are primarily intended for petrol and diesel-powered vehicles to ensure that they do not pollute the air.

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