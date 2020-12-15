Needless to say, 2020 is a year of weird events and strange happenings. Adding to that list is a 24-old Russian woman who has revealed that she has ‘married’ a briefcase and says her new ‘husband’ is the love of her life. Her bizarre relationship with her briefcase named ‘Gideon’ is an example of objectophilia, which is having a sexual or romantic attraction to an inanimate object. Also Read - German Woman Announces She Will Marry A Plane, Claims They're Dating For 6 Years

Hailing from Moscow, the woman named Rain Gordon, said she has always been attracted to inanimate objects and things eventually turned romantic with a briefcase that she now calls her ‘husband’. The 24-year-old got married to the briefcase in June this year, with a mate officiating the ceremony, LadBible reported.

It was back in 2015 that Rain met Gideon in a hardware store and eventually fell in love. Rain said their relationship became official a few months later in November 2015, when they shared their first hug and kiss.

“Our spiritual connection and communication is shown telepathically. I hear him and he hears me, but from the outside it looks like a monologue. Gideon is more than a partner to me. He is a husband, a friend, and a mentor. His moral support helps me more than anyone. Sometimes I feel like Gideon knows me better than I do.”

She also admitted having relationships with men in the past, however, she was always happier in her relationships with objects. In 2017, she had a new relationship with a man, but said she could not connect with him in the same way as she did with Gideon.

Talking about this strange relationship, she said, “My fascination with objects began at the age of eight. From my childhood I believed that a soul is embedded in objects, as well as everything around us. I believe in animism, which means that there is life in everything. During my childhood and early teenage years, I fell in love with places such as the new shopping centre that opened in my city. I knew that it was wrong, and beyond the norms of society. I didn’t tell anyone.”

In a similar case in January this year, a woman from Berlin, Germany married a jumbo plane, which she had been ‘dating’ for the past six years! The 30-year-old, who is a saleswoman, says that she ‘met’ the plane at Berlin Tegel airport back in March 2014, claiming it was love at first sight. She has even nicknamed the 737-800 “Schatz” which translates to “darling”.