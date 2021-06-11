Alabama: An Alabama man accused of stealing a vehicle from a fire station had quite a bizarre excuse up his sleeve, when he got arrested for the crime. He was nabbed by the cops after a surveillance video released on Thursday shows him walking into a Prichard Fire Department station and stole a car named 2009 Crown Victoria. Also Read - Viral Video: Thief Refuses to Come Down From Tree, Cop Climbs After Him | Watch

After he was caught, the man identified by police as Jeffrey McCants, Jr. admitted to stealing the car but claimed he was doing a divine deed. He introduced himself to cameras saying he is “running for mayor of Mobile, Alabama, baby” and then proceeded to flirt with one of the female reporters, Fox News reported.

When asked the reason for the theft he told the reporter, ”Ma’am, if I had a woman like you I wouldn’t need to. But I took it because God told me to. And guess what, God help me do everything.”

”I steal everything, man. I steal your heart, baby,” he said as an officer escorted him into a police vehicle.

Although McCants says God helps him with everything he admits, it doesn’t work out every time. “God helps me do everything. Good and bad. He helps me get away from the police…but not this time.”