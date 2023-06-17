Home

Bizarre Viral Video: Giraffe Chewing Bone Leaves Internet in Shock

Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda shared the video on Twitter along with an explanatory caption to shed light on the herbivore animal's peculiar behaviour.

video showed giraffe chewing bone | Photo: Twitter/ @susantananda3

After the bizarre video of a deer munching on a snake, another video of a similar nature has left netizens baffled. The new viral video clip shows a giraffe, which is entirely powered by plants and consumes all types of greenery, chewing on a bone while another giraffe attempts to steal the bone from the animal. Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda shared the video on Twitter along with an explanatory caption to shed light on the herbivore animal’s peculiar behaviour. “Giraffes are herbivores & use their long necks to reach the leaves & buds in the tree top. They have evolved that way. But sometimes chew & eat bones to get phosphorus. Nature is amazing,” the caption read.

Watch The Video Here

Giraffes are herbivores & use their long necks to reach the leaves & buds in the tree top. They have evolved that way. But sometimes chew & eat bones to get phosphorus. Nature is amazing. https://t.co/Llw6bHRj9I pic.twitter.com/VkICSn1lin — Susanta Nanda (@susantananda3) June 12, 2023

The IFS officer shared the video in response to his previous post, which showcased a deer eating a small snake.

It is worth noting that giraffes are classified as herbivorous animals that primarily consume plant materials as their main diet. However, due to a deficiency of certain minerals such as phosphorus in their bodies, they may chew on bones. This unusual behaviour typically occurs during the winter season or when there is a scarcity of plant life in their environment.

Since being shared, the video has garnered thousands of views and continues to attract attention. Twitter users have posted various comments in reaction to this extraordinary clip.

IFS officer Susanta Nanda is highly active on social media platforms and frequently delights his followers with captivating wildlife videos.

Here’s how Twitter users reacted

“Great videos – I learned something new. Thanks,” a Twitter user commented.

“The giraffe is casually munching on the bone like it’s the latest trendy snack! Talk about bone appetite!,” commented the second user.

“Noted UPSC question to be asked next year,” joked a third user.

“Amazing… Vegetarian with an occasional binge,” added a fourth.

“But… they are herbivorous,” asked a Twitter user.

