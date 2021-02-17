A lot of misinformation and fake news has flooded social media ever since coronavirus hit the world. Falling prey to one such piece of misleading news, a London mother and her children drank urine for four days after a fake news story suggested that it would cure COVID-19. Notably, the unnamed woman said that she received a WhatsApp forward from her friend claiming it was it was a cure for coronavirus. Believing the same, she drank her own urine and made her children drink theirs too for four days before she realized the cure was probably not working. Also Read - MP to Clean Govt Offices With Cow Urine Phenyl Only, Netizens Are Left Scratching Their Heads

The woman also said that she did not believe in the vaccine but instead believed in ‘traditional’ cures for coronavirus.

“Some of the videos she received discussed drinking your own urine each morning as a cure for Covid-19. She and her children did that (drank urine) for four days,” the Healthwatch Central West London report said. The report added that fake remedies and conspiracies were a problem that “needs highlighting and addressing”.

“We were told of a stigma associated with contracting coronavirus, and also of the fake remedies and conspiracies shared via WhatsApp. This, coupled with a lack of trust in ‘official’ channels of information, presents a problem that needs highlighting and addressing,” Olivia Clymer, CEO of Healthwatch Central West London said.

“This information often suggests false, alternative treatments which have no scientific and empirical background,” she added.

With Covid still wreaking havoc, people around the world are increasingly trying home remedies to keep themselves immune from the virus. In a similar case, a man from Bristol tried to cure his Covid-19 like symptoms by drinking excess water and ended up in the intensive care unit of a hospital.