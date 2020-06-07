There is nothing worse left to be seen after the news emerged of a man in Telangana killing his own father with the help of his mother and younger brother in the vicious act. Yes, you read that right and if the incident was not bizzare enough, the reason behind this cheap and heartless killing is more ridiculous. Also Read - Class X Exams 2020: This State Postpones Board Examinations Again | Deets Inside

The 25-year old man, a polytechnic diploma holder was a pump operator in the state-run Singareni Collieries Limited at Godavarikhani in Peddapalli district. A PSU worker, the 55-year old father was sleeping in their house in Kothur village in neighbouring Peddapalli district when he was strangulated to death by his son, using a towel. The incident occured on May 26 after the young man’s mother and younger brother accepted his proposal. Also Read - Telangana: 3-year-old Who Fell Into Borewell Could Not be Rescued Alive, Body Found Today Morning

After killing the poor man, the family faked that he had passed away after suffering a heart attack. While they arranged for the funeral, some people raised doubts and forced the young man to inform the police. The police then sent the body for post- mortem and launched an investigation after which the real reason behind the man’s death finally came to light. Also Read - Telangana Latest News: All Shops, Except Malls, to Reopen Today Onwards in Hyderabad to Curb Overcrowding

Ramagundam Police Commissioner V Satyanarayana revealed to PTI, “In order to get the job of his father in Singareni Collieries, the man ended the life of his father.” As per the reports, Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) is a profit-making coal mining firm that, on the death of its current employee, offers job to her/his dependent. The firm is jointly owned by the Telangana and the central governments and to secure the job on compassionate ground for the elder son of the deceased, the trio reportedly plotted his killing.

A case has been registered against the three under the Indian Penal Code sections 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention), 120-B (conspiracy), 201 (giving false information) and 302 (murder). While the two mobile phones and the towel, used in the crime, have been seized, the police said they have arrested the two sons. Their mother however, was on the run.