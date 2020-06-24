Blame it on the coronavirus lockdown snatching away our sanity or merely an episode of rising intolerance but a shocking incident occurred in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur district where a newly wed couple attempted suicide after a tiff over each other’s food preferences. 22-year-old Guru Dayal got married to Reshma, 19, on June 12 and barely a fortnight into their marriage, the couple allegedly drank poison after a heated argument over cooking meat. Also Read - UPPCS Mains Results 2018: Scores Declared on Official Website at uppsc.up.nic.in | How to Check

The incident reportedly took place in Isanagar locality on Monday where the couple entered a tiff over cooking meat in their kitchen. While Reshma being a vegetarian dissuaded her husband from cooking it inside the kitchen and asked him to do it outside, Guru Dayal asked his mother to continue with the activity. As the argument escalated, the duo allegedly consumed some poisonous substance after which Guru Dayal's father, Shivnath, rushed them to the hospital.

Though Reshma died during the treatment on Tuesday, Guru Dayal continues to be critical. In an interview with IANS, station house officer (SHO) of Isanagar police station, Suneel Singh, said, "The couple attempted suicide over cooking of non-vegetarian dish in kitchen. The wife died during treatment while the husband is serious. We are yet to record the statement of the survivor. No FIR has been registered in this case yet."

Lakhimpur has been grabbing headlines for such shocking incidents lately since on Monday itself, a 40-year-old man, Babloo Kumar, brutally killed his pregnant wife after a tiff over a cup of tea in Barbar area. Kumar allegedly lost his temper because the tea had less sugar. The couple had been married for about 12 years and had three children.