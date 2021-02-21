Kolkata: With Assembly elections just round the corner, Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Saturday launched their election campaign slogan “Bangla nijer meye chay”, which means- Bengal wants its own daughter. However, soon after, the BJP challenged West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and launched their own slogan song which the BJP has come up with its own slogan song “Pishi Jaao” (Aunty, leave) which has the message that “Bengal wants freedom from Didi”. And to make their point through the song, the party has launched an animated video that goes along with the song. Also Read - Breaking News LIVE: BMC Files Police Complaint Against 4 International Passengers For Violating Mandatory 7-day Institutional Quarantine

The video song is a Bengali spin to the famous “Bella ciao” song that recently gained popularity after it was featured in Netflix hit series “Money Heist”. In the short animated video clip of 1.49 minutes, BJP shares about all the problems faced by the state under CM Banerjee’s rule and demands her to leave. Also Read - Amit Shah Summoned by Special Court in Defamation Case Filed by TMC's Abhishek Banerjee

Watch the video here: Also Read - BJP Youth Leader Pamela Goswami Found With Cocaine Worth Lakh of Rupees in Kolkata, Arrested

Shared on Saturday evening, the video has garnered over 22,000 views. The slogan song was launched hours after new hoardings of TMC’s slogan “Bangla nijer meye chay” were put up across Kolkata, with some also showing national icons.

Earlier yesterday, BJP also challenged the Bengal CM to announce that she will contest the coming state election only from Nandigram if she is confident of her victory, prompting TMC to hit back and ask the saffron party to first name its chief ministerial candidate.

BJP national general secretary and Bengal minder Kailash Vijayvargiya in a tweet asked Banerjee to announce whether she will be fighting only from Nandigram. However, the Trinamool Congress was quick to hit back saying it wondered why BJP is scared of declaring its Nandigram candidate or its chief ministerial face.

On January 18 during a public rally, CM Mamata Banerjee announced that she would contest election from Nandigram, however, moments later she said she will contest from Nandigram and Bhawanipore both.