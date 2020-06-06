Addressing his 25,000 employees on a video call over Facebook’s failure to censure or take down US President Donald Trump’s tweet “glorifying violence” in the wake of the massive #BlackLivesMatter protests across America, CEO Mark Zuckerberg quoted BJP leader Kapil Mishra as a yardstick to judge hate speech on social media. Though he did not name Mishra, Zuckerberg quoted him and referred to his threat against the anti-CAA protesters in Delhi earlier this year, as instigation of riots. Also Read - Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey And US President Donald Trump Lock Horns Again, This Time Over Latter's Campaign Video Which Had 'Copyright' Issues

Zuckerberg said, "You know, if somebody is actually going to encourage violence, I think in general, you just — you just don't want that content up. But our policies around incitement of violence, you know, have pretty — have some clear precedents right around if people have to be calling for violence or targeting specific individuals. There have been examples of government officials around the world, we've taken them down. There was a legislator in Hong Kong who called for the police to come in and clear out and kill the protesters to restore order in society. You know, that was — that's obviously inciting and calling for violence. We took that down. And there have been cases in India, for example, where someone said, "Hey, if the police don't take care of this, our supporters will get in there and clear the streets." That is kind of encouraging supporters to go do that in a more direct way, and we took that down. So we have a precedent for that."

Grabbing negative publicity for India, BJP leader Kapil Mishra had issued a statement on Twitter, during Trump's visit to India from February 24-25, that challenged, "A three day ultimatum to the police — to clear the roads and after that please do not try to convince us, we would not even listen to you." In the videos that later went viral, Mishra was heard stressing, "We will maintain peace until (US President) Donald Trump is in India. After that, we refuse to listen to even the police if the roads are not cleared…. we will be forced to hit the streets."

What followed, after this hate speech and tweets urging people to “prevent another Shaheen Bagh” kind of a road-blockade protest from happening at Jaffrabad, were the horrific riots in North East Delhi where Muslims’ houses, shops, vehicles and other properties were charred while atleast 50 people were killed.

Asserting that there is no exception to this policy for politicians or newsworthiness, Zuckerberg said, “I know many of you think we should have labeled the President’s posts in some way last week. Our current policy is that if content is actually inciting violence, then the right mitigation is to take that content down – not let people continue seeing it behind a flag.” The video call took place on June 2 but the quote has been breaking the Internet after an audio of the interaction leaked recently.