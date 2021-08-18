Pune: A BJP worker in Pune has constructed a temple for Narendra Modi, complete with the prime minister’s bust inside, that was inaugurated on Independence Day. 37-year-old Mayur Munde said that it was his tribute to the prime minister who ‘built Ram temple at Ayodhya’. The small roadside temple measuring 6ft x 2.5ft x 7.5 ft stands in Pune’s Aundh area.Also Read - Viral Videos: Taliban Militants Ride in Bumper Cars With Guns, Have Fun at Kabul Amusement Park After Capturing Afghanistan | Watch

Sharing the pictures, Twitter user and journalist Ali Shaikh wrote, ”Mayur Munde a #BJP worker from Pune has built a temple of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Aundh area of Pune. Spent Rs 1.5 Lakhs and 6 months to get the work completed.”

See pictures here:

Mayur Munde a #BJP worker from Pune has built a temple of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Aundh area of Pune. Spent Rs 1.5 Lakhs and 6 months to get the work completed.#Pune pic.twitter.com/uHaOPAG8LI — Ali shaikh (@alishaikh3310) August 17, 2021

“After becoming PM, Modi has done a lot of developmental work and dealt with issues such as the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu & Kashmir, Ram Mandir temple and triple talaq successfully,” said Munde, who is a real estate agent. “I thought that for a person who built Ram temple in Ayodhya, there should be a shrine, so I decided to construct this temple on my own premises,” he told reporters.

The prime minister’s bust as well as the red marble used in construction were brought from Jaipur and the total expenditure was around Rs 1.6 lakh, he said. Toughened glass had been fitted to the structure for its security. A poem dedicated to Modi is also displayed next to the structure, he added.

Meanwhile, the Opposition has criticised the temple, calling it fanaticism. “It is a height of fanaticism. On the one hand, BJP is removing names of former Prime Ministers from schemes and on the other, its workers are building temples of its leaders,” Congress spokesperson Anant Gadgil told TOI.

“One can definitely have loyalty to any leader. But such deification of an individual, no matter who he is, will not be tolerated by a city like Pune,” Prashant Jagtap, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president for Pune, told Hindustan Times.

