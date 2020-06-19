Asansol: The nation is seething in anger after 20 Indian soldiers lost their lives in the Galwan valley clash, leading to an anti-China sentiment in the country. Many people took to streets in various parts of the country and burnt effigies and flags to protest against China. Also Read - 'Martyrbhoomi': Amul Pays Tribute to the 20 Indian Soldiers Martyred in Galwan Valley

However in West Bengal’s Asansol, the protests took a hilarious turn as some Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers on Thursday burnt North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s effigy after mistaking him for Chinese President Xi Jinping.

In the video, a group of men sporting BJP facemasks can be seen protesting against China and asking people to use Swadeshi products. They further say that they will burn ‘China’s PM Kim Jong Un’s effigy.’



BJP workers in Asansol are protesting against China's 'Pradhan Mantri Kim Jong' @fpjindia @prema_rajaram pic.twitter.com/izjAtN1Ivl — Nirmalya Dutta (@nirmalyadutta23) June 18, 2020

The video of the gaffe is going viral on social media leaving people amused and has even led to the hashtag #KimJongUn trending on Twitter.

Many also called it yet another classical case of misplaced anger by Indians while others just made fun:

This is 100 times funnier than the lady who was banging pots&shouting "Go Corona Go"🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Prashant.Patel (@PPatel108) June 18, 2020

Atleast happy these Circus jokers didn't mention Doland J Trump,

Modi would faint… — Ravi Panjabi (@RaviPanjabi2) June 18, 2020

Yes, these are the people who will help our country become 5 trillion economy. — ಫರ್ಶಾನ್ Farshan (@Farshan_Yussuff) June 18, 2020

Can’t stop laughing, it’s our mistake if we can’t stop laugh. They are not going to change , many more blunders to come! — Abdulla ks (@abdullaks) June 18, 2020

Kim Jong = snapdeal. Bhakt Logic. https://t.co/1Js5QdUqSH — Vir Das (@thevirdas) June 18, 2020

Every time I think things can't get dumber they do. Can't stop laughing at how incredibly stupid this is. https://t.co/YQCjbr4Z7G — Star Wars: AnuHope (@anumccartney) June 18, 2020

Unlike India, China is ruled not by a PM but by President Xi Jinping.

In a violent escalation in the ongoing border standoff between India and China in eastern Ladakh, 20 soldiers of the Indian Army were martyred and an unspecified number of People’s Liberation Army (PLA) troops were killed in Galwan Valley late Monday night.

Monday’s face-off was the biggest confrontation between the two militaries after their 1967 clashes in Nathu La when India lost around 80 soldiers while over 300 Chinese army personnel were killed in the face-off.