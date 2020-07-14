Kolkata: Ahead of the 2021 Assembly elections in West Bengal, both the Bharatiya Janata Party and ruling Trinamool Congress are leaving no stones unturned to lure voters through aggressive social media campaigns. However, the battle has now hit a new low after a short poll campaign film made by the saffron party shows theatrical enactment of an alleged rape, sparking furore on the internet. Also Read - West Bengal Latest News: Debendra Nath Ray, BJP MLA Found Hanging in His Home, Family Calls it 'Murder'

The issue came into limelight after BJP’s official Twitter handle posted three films to depict crime against women, driving home the messages that people of the state will no longer tolerate such crimes. One of these films portrays two minor children, claiming that their mother was raped and slashed with a broken bottle in Birbhum district.

After the said video went viral, the West Bengal Commission for Protection of Child Rights has sought a report from the Kolkata Police and an enquiry by the information technology cell of the detective department has been started.

According to a report published in Hindustan Times, the commission has stated that “using minors in such scenes is punishable under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and it also violates Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act. The commission has sought a report from the Kolkata Police.”

But despite all this, BJP State General Secretary Sayantan Basu said his party was not “bothered” by what the child commission had to say in the matter.