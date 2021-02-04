New Delhi: After the Red Fort violence on Republic Day, divisions surfaced in the farm unions’ camp and subsequently the Bhanu faction of the Bharatiya Kisan Union, separated itself from the farmers’ dharna. Meanwhile, BKU Bhanu faction chief Bhanu Pratap Singh is currently holding a lot of press conferences and appearing in online interviews to explain the decision and announce the union’s future plans. Also Read - #FarmersProtest Gets Global Support; Ministers, Bollywood Celebs Slam Rihanna, Thunberg, Others With #IndiaTogether

One such live interview is going viral online, but for a rather funny reason. Yes, on Wednesday Bhanu Pratap Singh appeared for an live interaction with anchor Sushant Sinha during which the BKU chief farted mid-interview! Notably, Pratap was talking about Rakesh Tikait, leader of Bharatiya Kisan Union and his emotional outburst on the evening of 28 January. As he was discussing the events of the day, he adjusts his seat and lets out a fart, while the anchor tries hard to maintain a straight face.

Watch the hilarious moment here:

Meanwhile, the farmers’ stir has now made international headlines after a slew of celebrities supported the ongoing agitations and are standing in solidarity with them. Notably, the farmers are demanding that the government cancel three new laws that they believe will hurt their income by taking away guaranteed minimum prices and by leaving them vulnerable to corporates.

Here is the full interview: