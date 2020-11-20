It was quite an embarrassing event for Donald Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani, when his hair dye began streaming down his cheeks during a press conference, inspiring a wave of memes worldwide. Also Read - US President-elect Biden Declares His Admin Will Rejoin WHO, Says China Will Have to 'Play by Rules'

The amusing incident happened on Thursday when the legal team of Trump’s campaign held a press conference to claim voter fraud in 2020 US Elections, but all people could focus was on the dark streaks of his hair dye dripping across his face due to profuse sweating. Also Read - US Election Results: Recount in Georgia Confirms Biden as Winner, Makes Him 1st Democrat to Carry State in Nearly 3 Decades

To control the sweat, the 76-year-old former New York mayor even wiped his and forehead but was oblivious of the fact there were dark streaks running from his hairline on either side of his face. Also Read - Donald Trump's Campaign Withdraws Michigan Lawsuit Against Biden's Victory

Watch the videos here:

It appears that Rudy Giuliani is sweating through his hair dye. pic.twitter.com/OY3dGL1BtX — The Recount (@therecount) November 19, 2020

With hair-dyed sweat dripping down both sides of his face, Rudy Guiliani says: "This is real, it is not made up, there's nobody here that engages in fantasies." pic.twitter.com/GwoINJ8ymk — The Recount (@therecount) November 19, 2020

The internet, of course, spotted it in a jiffy and the jokes and memes started flowing just like his dye:

I see Rudy Giuliani is having a meltdown. Literally.#SurrenderDorothy pic.twitter.com/ZtYMtIyBIX — Richard Littler (@richard_littler) November 19, 2020

Rudy Giuliani’s hair dye (or bronzer?) is dripping and he has no idea. I’m crying literally laughing. pic.twitter.com/9YILolkZY4 — Aaron Horwitz (@AaronTheH) November 19, 2020

"Please don't make light of it," Giuliani says of his baseless fraud allegations, as hair dye runs down both sides of his face simultaneously — Josh Lederman (@JoshNBCNews) November 19, 2020

Ask yourself have ever seen Rudy Giuliani and the Baron Harkonnen in the same room? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/wgKGYUK672 — druidic antifa-pope (@liamtoomster) November 19, 2020

At the news conference on Thursday, Giuliani said he planned to file more lawsuits and that Democrats had engaged in a “national conspiracy” to manipulate vote totals, although he admitted he did not have any evidence.