It was quite an embarrassing event for Donald Trump's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani, when his hair dye began streaming down his cheeks during a press conference, inspiring a wave of memes worldwide.
The amusing incident happened on Thursday when the legal team of Trump's campaign held a press conference to claim voter fraud in 2020 US Elections, but all people could focus was on the dark streaks of his hair dye dripping across his face due to profuse sweating.
To control the sweat, the 76-year-old former New York mayor even wiped his and forehead but was oblivious of the fact there were dark streaks running from his hairline on either side of his face.
The internet, of course, spotted it in a jiffy and the jokes and memes started flowing just like his dye:
At the news conference on Thursday, Giuliani said he planned to file more lawsuits and that Democrats had engaged in a “national conspiracy” to manipulate vote totals, although he admitted he did not have any evidence.