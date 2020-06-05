An ‘apalling joke’, ‘digusting’ or ‘insane’, we are short of words to describe the latest cringeworthy challenge on TikTok which has superseded the platform’s rules on self-harm and abusive behaviour with its ‘George Floyd Challenge’ where white teens were seen mimicking the black man’s death. Coming as a huge blow to the current wave of #BlackLivesMatter, the challenge requires a person to kneel on their friend’s neck. Also Read - Protesters in New York City Guarding Muslims as They Prayed Amid #BlackLivesMatter Paints Beautiful Picture of Unity

This is a direct mockery of the loss of Floyd’s life and it is jittery to think that someone ridiculed a matter as sensitive as a minority’s death for their entertainment. The 46-year-old restaurant worker, George Floyd, died in police custody when a Minneapolis officer horrifically kneeled on his neck after handcuffing him and pinning him shirtless on the road. The video that later went viral, showed clear racial discrimination as three policemen were recorded on camera, mercilessly murdering George Floyd after wrongly detaining him and taunting the black man while one knelt on his neck, oblivious to his pleas. Also Read - There is no Polite Way to Say This - Sara Ali Khan Discredited #BlackLivesMatter in Uncool Cringeworthy Way

Gripping Twitter in a fury, the teens were lashed by netizens. While one user wrote, “Racists are now doing the George Floyd “challenge.” This is what we’re up against, folks. It’s a privilege to make sarcasm about racism instead of experiencing it your whole life (sic)”, another tweeted, “If your kid participates in the “George Floyd Challenge” you are a shitty parent (sic)” and yet another lashed, “White people I hope you already warned your children that doing or laughing at the George Floyd challenge is disgusting and unacceptable (sic).” Also Read - Sara Ali Khan Says 'All Lives Matter' Instead of 'Black Lives Matter' And Twitter Tells Exactly What's Wrong With Her Post

Racists are now doing the George Floyd “challenge.” This is what we’re up against, folks. It’s a privilege to make sarcasm about racism instead of experiencing it your whole life pic.twitter.com/LmS1mnqCcj — Mohamad Safa (@mhdksafa) June 4, 2020

If your kid participates in the “George Floyd Challenge” you are a shitty parent. — Dara Does Deep State ⚖️ (@daralynn13) June 4, 2020

just found out people are doing some George Floyd challenge shit on social media where they’re putting knees on people’s necks and i just want to know how fucking dense, disrespectful and evil do you have to be to participate in something like that? fuck you. fuck all of you. — t’oni (@privatequeers) June 4, 2020

White people I hope you already warned your children that doing or laughing at the George Floyd challenge is disgusting and unacceptable. — 👑 Black Professor 👑 (@WonderKing82) June 4, 2020

Dear idiots of social media The so-called “George Floyd Challenge” is NOT funny. It is NOT cool. It is NOT clever. It’s disgusting and demonstrates what a total waste of organs you truly are! #BlackLivesMatter — 🔞DivineMissDeviant (@DeviantDomme) June 5, 2020

There are literally people mocking George Floyd’s death with “The George Floyd Challenge”. What the hell is actually wrong with people. #BlackLivesMatter — Rookie (@tehmainespartan) June 5, 2020

As per the reports, at least three people have been arrested in the UK for participating in the sickening TikTok trend but later released on bail. Arrested by the Northumbria Police in northern England on the suspicion of causing anxiety and distress, the two males, aged 18 and 19, were then released on bail.