New Delhi: As protests rage across America over the murder of George Floyd, people on the internet including Hollywood celebrities stood in solidarity with #BlackLivesMatter movement by taking part in Blackout Tuesday and turning the internet black. Also Read - 'Daddy Changed The World': George Floyd's Daughter Gianna 'GiGi' Floyd Proudly Tells Former NBA Star Stephen Jackson | WATCH

Through this silent cyber protests, artists and celebrities observed a one day break by not posting anything on social media, to pay tribute to George Floyd. Also Read - 'They're Going to Kill Me': George Floyd's Last Words Displayed on Banners Across Skies in 5 US Cities

Though the idea was started by members of the music industry to take a stand against racism, it soon spread to other social media platforms including Twitter and Instagram.

Millions of people across the world on Tuesday too posted a plain black square along with the hashtag #blackouttuesday, joining voices outraged by the killings of black people in the US. The viral hashtag has continued even today.

This ain’t a movie/ ain’t calling cut/ we cutting the throat of the old system/so if you ain’t with us/ then you better run. New breed. pic.twitter.com/sRop2VVhKl — Idris Elba (@idriselba) June 2, 2020

Meanwhile, under the hashtag #TheShowMustBePaused, members of the music industry paused work for a day to support the black community. Platforms, such as Apple Music, Spotify, and YouTube Music, joined the movement and are now using their apps to promote black artists.

Organizers of the campaign called Blackout Tuesday to be a way for people to disconnect with the world and reconnect with the Black community.

Rihanna, Alicia Keys, Radiohead, Coldplay, Kelly Rowland, Beastie Boys , Jennifer Aniston and a host of other Hollywood celebrities and sports stars, joined the Black Out Tuesday on Instagram.

However, some questioned if posting black squares would divert attention away from posts about the Black Lives Matter movement.

Floyd, a 46-year-old African-American man, died on May 25 after a white police officer knelt on his neck for several minutes. Meanwhile, Minneapolis policeman Derek Chauvin has been sacked and charged with third-degree murder.