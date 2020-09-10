Actress Rhea Chakraborty was arrested by The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Tuesday on charges of arranging and financing consumption of marijuana by late boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput. Also Read - Rhea Chakraborty Arrested Without Evidence - 5 Claims That Actor Makes in Her Bail Plea Before Court

While one section of India is visibly happy with her arrest and busy celebrating, the other section has come out in support of her and slammed the national vilification of Rhea for possessing just a few grams of weed.

Many have also said that if Sushant were alive, he would have gotten arrested just like Rhea. Though it is illegal, marijuana is one of the most popular recreational substances in the country.

To demand justice for Rhea, a Twitter campaign has been kickstarted and #BlazeItUpForRhea is now trending on social media platforms. Several users posted pictures with cannabis but identified it with other names for ‘legal’ reasons.

The situation is so bad even the stoners are here. #BlazeItUpForRhea pic.twitter.com/GIuI6e8jC2 — Siddharth🌹 (@DearthOfSid) September 8, 2020

for legal reasons this is the methi i bought back in march #BlazeItUpForRhea pic.twitter.com/DuYPw7jXfS — K 🌙 (@localbicon) September 8, 2020

I lit some 'agarbattis' for the mosquito problem#BlazeItUpForRhea pic.twitter.com/6YoeZUEv57 — dhoklebaaz (@sweetkreacher) September 8, 2020

giving my phull sappot with this perfect joint #BlazeItUpForRhea pic.twitter.com/ONFCtbadPh — AJ | banned (@crackanksha) September 8, 2020

the guys who used to blow smoke in their cameras and post hookah stories are now saying "arrest rhea"?????? the hypocrisy????#BlazeItUpForRhea — pari🌈 (@smolparii) September 9, 2020

For legal reasons, this is Mahadev ka prasad #BlazeItUpForRhea pic.twitter.com/tYlHw38LNg — Navya | नव्या (@navsszz) September 8, 2020

Lord Shiva blazes it up Rhea. #BlazeItUpForRhea pic.twitter.com/MrpsAmSaC1 — Spirit of Congress (@SpiritOfCongres) September 8, 2020

Hindu Sadhus smoking weed in support of Rhea. #BlazeItUpForRhea pic.twitter.com/GWJygTETfG — Spirit of Congress (@SpiritOfCongres) September 8, 2020

This is an indian weed shop during the british rule. Our culture was a beautiful thing before the capitalism monsters came along. #BlazeItUpForRhea pic.twitter.com/tgZddei6os — cokejesus (@zeel94722864) September 9, 2020

here's pictures of stuff from pinterest because im a minor and i do not smoke 🙈 but solidarity #BlazeItUpForRhea pic.twitter.com/6dJ13ZESrn — rat girl (@ayesemayy) September 8, 2020

hollywood in solidarity with rhea chakraborty✨#BlazeItUpForRhea pic.twitter.com/stavEqNR6q — rat girl riri (@unavailabelle) September 8, 2020

What happened in Mumbai today with #RheaChakraborty is unacceptable.

Here is a picture of some rolled grass to stand in solidarity with her. #BlazeItUpForRhea pic.twitter.com/iScIXYzYkB — Ganja Gurlsssss (@GaanjaTwt) September 8, 2020

Rhea has been caught in the eye of a storm after actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s family accused her of abetment of suicide and money laundering. She is currently being investigated by three central agencies, including the CBI, Enforcement Directorate and Narcotics Control Bureau.