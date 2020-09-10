Actress Rhea Chakraborty was arrested by The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Tuesday on charges of arranging and financing consumption of marijuana by late boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput. Also Read - Rhea Chakraborty Arrested Without Evidence - 5 Claims That Actor Makes in Her Bail Plea Before Court
While one section of India is visibly happy with her arrest and busy celebrating, the other section has come out in support of her and slammed the national vilification of Rhea for possessing just a few grams of weed.
Many have also said that if Sushant were alive, he would have gotten arrested just like Rhea. Though it is illegal, marijuana is one of the most popular recreational substances in the country.
To demand justice for Rhea, a Twitter campaign has been kickstarted and #BlazeItUpForRhea is now trending on social media platforms. Several users posted pictures with cannabis but identified it with other names for ‘legal’ reasons.
See the posts here:
Rhea has been caught in the eye of a storm after actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s family accused her of abetment of suicide and money laundering. She is currently being investigated by three central agencies, including the CBI, Enforcement Directorate and Narcotics Control Bureau.