Viral News: Years after the death of Baba Vanga, a blind Bulgarian mystic, her predictions of are still coming true to this day. For the uninitiated, Baba Vanga has now become a cult figure among conspiracy theorists who believe that she forecasted global events way before they happened. Also called the Nostradamus of the Balkans, Baba Vanga is said to have foretold major world events in a series of mystical predictions that include 9/11 attacks, Brexit in 2017, the Chernobyl tragedy, the death of Princess Diana, the dissolution of the Soviet Union, the 2004 Thailand tsunami and Barack Obama’s presidency. Her forecasts have a success rate of 85%, reports have claimed.Also Read - Blind Psychic Baba Vanga Had Predicted Vladimir Putin Would Become 'Lord of The World'

Baba Vanga mysteriously lost her sight when she was 12 years old. She claimed to have gotten a gift from God that allowed her to see into the future. She succumbed to breast cancer in 1996 but her disciples claim that she has made predictions till 5079, the year when the world will end.

We’re halfway through 2022 and Baba Vanga has accurately foreseen two out of several predictions for this year. The following two out of six predictions she made have come true.

Here are Baba Vanga’s 2022 prophecies that came true:

For this year, she predicted ‘intense bouts of floods’ for several Asian countries and Australia. Turns out, it exactly happened how she predicted. Australia was hit with one of the worst recorded flood disasters between February and April this year. Several cities were submerged, including parts of South East Queensland, the Wide Bay-Burnett, and the New South Wales, Brisbane.

Baba Vanga also suggested cities would be hit by water shortages as a result of drought. This is currently happening in Europe. According to reports, Portugal has asked their citizens to restrict their water use and Italy is currently going through their worst drought since the 1950s.

What are Baba Vanga’s other predictions for 2022 and coming years?

The lady psychic predicted that this year would bring a new deadly virus from Siberia, an alien invasion, a locust attack in India and a rise in use of virtual reality.

Apart from that, she has also predicted that Earth’s orbit would change in 2023 and astronauts will be travelling to Venus in 2028.

She said that in 2046, people would live for more than 100 years due to organ transplant technology.

In 2100, the night would disappear, she claimed, and that artificial sunlight would illuminate another part of Earth.