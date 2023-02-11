Home

Blinkit Delists Store After Man Finds Rat In Bread Packet Ordered From App. Viral Post Here

Viral Post Today: A Blinkit user received the shock of his life after discovering a rat inside the loaf of bread that was delivered to him.

Blinkit Delists Store After Man Tweets Photo Of Rat Inside Bread Packet Ordered From App.(Photo Credit: @NitinA14261863)

Viral Post Today: Instant grocery delivery services such as Blinkit have made our lives easier by quickly delivering necessary items to our doorsteps in a matter of minutes. However, a Blinkit user received the shock of his life after discovering a rat inside the loaf of bread that was delivered to him. The viral post spreading like fire caught the attention of Dhananjay Shashidharan, Head Of Customer Delight at Blinkit. Taking firm action against the seller, the instant grocery delivery platform has de-listed the partner store.

WHAT ACTUALLY HAPPENED?

Nitin Arora, a Blinkit user, posted a photo of the rodent moving inside the bread packet on social media and asked the company to respond. Sharing his awful experience, Arora posted on Twitter, “Most unpleasant experience with @letsblinkit , where alive rat was delivered inside the bread packet ordered on 1.2.23. This is alarming for all of us. If 10 minutes delivery has such baggage, @blinkitcares I would rather wait for a few hours than take such items.#blinkit #zomato.” As per Arora, the incident took place on February 1.

He even posted a screenshot of his conversation with the Blinkit support representative. The company issued an apology and stated that the “concern is genuine.” “Yes, I can see, your concern is genuine. I deeply apologise to you for this issue. We have noted this and will escalate it from our end. Your feedback for this specific incident has been noted and we will surely take corrective measures to improve the same,” reads the support executive text.

WATCH RAT FOUND INSIDE BREAD PACKET DELIVERED BY BLINKIT – VIRAL POST HERE

Most unpleasant experience with @letsblinkit , where alive rat was delivered inside the bread packet ordered on 1.2.23. This is alarming for all of us. If 10 minutes delivery has such baggage, @blinkitcares I would rather wait for a few hours than take such items.#blinkit #zomato pic.twitter.com/RHNOj6tswA — Nitin Arora (@NitinA14261863) February 3, 2023

The company also took to Twitter and said, “Hi Nitin, this is not the experience we wanted you to have.” They requested Arora’s phone number and order details to conduct further investigation. Dhananjay Shashidharan, Head Of Customer Delight at Blinkit, took note of the incident and said that they have de-listed the partner store. ” I want to assure you, we’ve taken swift action already and de-listed the partner store, even as we are investigating the matter with the store owner. We have high standards for hygiene at all our stores, and with this incident, we have increased the frequency of audits at the store networks.”

CHECK BLINKIT RESPONSE TO THE VIRAL POST

We have high standards for hygiene at all our stores, and with this incident, we have increased the frequency of audits at the store networks. (2/2) — Dhananjay Shashidharan (@Dhananjay_6691) February 11, 2023

NETIZENS REACTION

Till now, the viral post has received over 40.1 K views and several comments. “One of the other problem as a consumer I have faced is when a bulk shopping is done especially biscuits which are delivered are in bad bad condition, almost every biscuit is broken into pieces. Delivery guys are also least interested in taking care the products while delivering,” wrote one user. “We must have stricts QC before dispatch,” added another user. A third user commented, “this is nothing unusual – most of the times, we have recd either expired products or products nearing expiry – especially eggs.” “I also faced the similar issue 3 months back…I received the food items from Blinkit which were smelling very badly. and did not get any support from Customer service then I decided not to purchase any food items from Blinkit,” expressed a fourth user.

