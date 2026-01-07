Blinkit delivery agent rescues 2 Pune friends at 3 am from the house’s balcony | WATCH viral video

Home

Blinkit delivery agent rescues 2 Pune friends at 3 am from the houses balcony | WATCH viral video

The video with the caption 'Year's first scandal' of two Pune friends goes viral. Scroll down to watch it.

Viral news: The quick-delivery app Blinkit is once again getting the spotlight on Instagram. This time, the reason is a 3 am rescue of two friends from Pune by the delivery agent. The viral video was shared by a digital creator on Instagram named Mihir Gahukar. It features two friends who get stuck inside their house’s balcony with their parents sleeping peacefully inside the room. In order not to make the moment chaotic, the two friends come up with a creative plan and order something on Blinkit so that the delivery agent can open the balcony’s lock from inside. Here, you can watch the viral video.

Blinkit delivery agent rescues 2 friends

The two friends in Pune get stuck inside their house’s balcony. They both realised after some time that the door was locked from inside and that the parents were sleeping peacefully inside the house. The two friends immediately plan to order something on Blinkit so that the delivery agent can open the door from inside for them.

The video features a Blinkit delivery agent who hesitantly comes and performs the activities as instructed by the friends. The major highlight of the video is the funny narration from one of the friends to the delivery agent, who tells him that they’re both stuck inside the balcony.

Viral video of Blinkit delivery agent coming to rescue 2 friends

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mihir Gahukar (@mihteeor)

How is social media reacting?

The social media users have shared the hilarious reactions. One user wrote, “Imagine your parents woke up to see him entering the house,” and another commented, “Blinkit is not just carrying goods but also our emotions.”

The viral video has grabbed over 4 million views and more than 135,000 likes. It was shared on January 5 with the hilarious caption, translating to “Year’s first scandal”.

