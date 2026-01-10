Home

Viral

Blinkit delivery man saves depressed womans life by cancelling her order of..., WATCH viral video

Blinkit delivery man saves ‘depressed’ woman’s life by cancelling her order of…, WATCH viral video

The heartwarming story is from Tamil Nadu, where a delivery agent received an order for three rat poisons. After reaching the drop location, he sensed something terribly off. Scroll down to see the viral video of him handling the situation.

Image: Instagram @risingstartup (videograb)

Viral video: The quick delivery application Blinkit is once again in the trends, and this time, it’s not for any controversial statement by its executives but for the action of a delivery agent that led to saving a woman’s life. The incident is from Tamil Nadu. According to the reports, the Blinkit delivery agent received an order to deliver three packets of rat poison. The story took a roundabout turn when he saw the state of the woman who came to receive her order. She looked depressed and was in tears. As a result, the delivery agent did something that’s winning hearts online. You can watch the viral video here.

Also Read: Baby deer’s clash with fully grown rhinoceros; netizens root for both, saying, ‘they’re just playing’ | WATCH adorable viral video

Blinkit delivery agent saves woman’s life

The heartwarming story is from Tamil Nadu, where a delivery agent received an order for three rat poisons. The man reached the drop location and sensed something terribly off. He observed that the woman who had come to receive the order looked rather depressed and was in tears. The man didn’t ignore his sixth sense and quickly talked to the woman in order to know what she was up to. Even though the woman ensured that she would not do anything harmful, he still tried to understand her emotional state, constantly talking to her. As a result, he counselled the woman and told her that life is quite valuable. He then cancelled the order of rat poisons and took them back.

Viral video of a Blinkit delivery agent who saves a woman’s life

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rising Startup (@risingstartup)

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

How is social media reacting?

The social media users have loved the quick action of the delivery agent. One user appreciated the agent and wrote, “Hats off to your presence of mind,” and another user jokingly commented, “What if she was planning to poison someone else?”

The internet has loved the man’s quick thinking.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.