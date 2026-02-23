Home

Blinkit delivery on horseback! Rajasthan man carrying yellow-coloured backpack goes viral | Watch viral video

Viral: It features a man with his Blinkit backpack on a horse.

Image: X @Kapil_Jyani_

Viral News: Blinkit is once again trending, and this time, it’s not for a controversy but a humorous story. You must have ordered through Blinkit at least once or must be a daily user of the application. If you have, you nicely know that the delivery executives drop the orders to the customers on normal vehicles. If you’re wondering why the word ‘normal’ has been used here, you’ll know about it after seeing a viral video.

The viral video captures a funny moment which is reportedly from Rajasthan. It features a man with his Blinkit backpack on a horse. The exact intention of the video is not clear and has not been verified.

However, on social media, it has struck a chord online as people are imagining that the man is going to deliver the Blinkit’s order to a customer. The video was recorded from a car and shows a man on a horse proudly guiding his horse to walk straight on the road in broad daylight. You can check the viral video here.

Viral video

ये राजस्थान हैं प्रधान….!!! युवाओं को घोड़ी चढ़ना नसीब नहीं हो रहा है…. और बुजुर्ग घोड़ों पर ऑनलाइन डिलीवरी कर रहे हैं… pic.twitter.com/uYAzlhxSNY — kapil bishnoi (@Kapil_Jyani_) February 22, 2026

The viral video was shared with the caption, “This is Rajasthan, bro…!!! The youth aren’t even getting the chance to ride a mare…. And the old men are doing online deliveries on horses…”

The video became widely popular and many users are sharing it across applications like Instagram, X, and Redditt with extremely creative captions.

