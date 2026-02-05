Viral video shows how to do Blinkit delivery on day one – Teaches a smart trick everyone’s talking about

Home

Viral video shows how to do Blinkit delivery on day one - Teaches a smart trick everyones talking about

A viral video shows how a new Blinkit delivery partner completed orders on day one, sharing a smart earning tip that sparked massive discussion among gig workers on social media.

Virality breeds curiosity. Social media users cannot stop scrolling past this video tutorial on Blinkit deliveries which has gone viral on WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook and X. The delivery partner’s video gives a glimpse into Blinkit deliveries and how one should approach their job if they want to succeed on Day 1 itself.

Tutorial Goes Viral: From Nothing to Netizen Hero

The video, which has amassed millions of views within a few hours of being uploaded, was uploaded by a Blinkit delivery partner who recorded himself during his first day at work. However, unknown to him, his video would soon reach lakhs of internet users.

While he explains the ins and outs of Blinkit deliveries, he drops a tip that has caught on by fans and viewers.

Tip of the Day: How to Ace Blinkit Deliveries

“As per me, what newbies joining Blinkit should remember is that they should always accept those orders which are located close to each other. Don’t take up high-value orders,” he says in the video.

Millions have lauded this tip as it not just helps them complete more deliveries, but also tips from happy customers.

Users React: From Memes to Debate

Internet users across the country have given their two cents on the video. While some congratulated the rider for his ‘golden’ tip, others came up with questions of their own.

“Does traffic during peak hours not affect your tips?”

“How do you manage higher-fare distant orders?”

“Don’t customers get impatient?”

These questions soon turned into heated discussions with comments spanning over many pages.

Delivery Experts Break Down the Tips for Riders

Veteran riders also shared their experiences and tips. From using maps to planning your routes, to suggestions about taking breaks to stay hydrated and energized during work, the video soon turned into an info-session for riders new and old.

Thanks to the detailed discussions in the comment sections, the video soon became popular, gaining more reach than it originally would have.

What Made this Video So Viral?

Quoting social media experts, they say there are two reasons why this video was appealing to the general public:

The Gig Economy is huge in India. Millions of Indians are associated with it in some way.

The tip is simple, and something anyone can understand and put into practice.

