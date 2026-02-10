Home

‘Blinkit roasted me’: App’s ‘Single-mode’ toggle makes internet crazy during Valentine’s week

Blinkit's 'Single-Mode' toggle gathers hilarious appreciation on social media. Scroll down to see how people are reacting.

Viral news: Valentine’s Week has started, and brands are leaving no stone unturned to level up their game. One such is Blinkit’s application, which has a special single-mode toggle that you can turn on or off, depending on your relationship status (not literally, though). Here’s what the brand has done and how social media is reacting.

Blinkit’s Single-Mode: On and Off

Blinkit has come up with this special ‘single-mode’ feature which people are loving. When you open the application, you see a Single-Mode toggle, which can be turned on or off. The major highlight is that as soon as switch off the single mode toggle, the application’s UI becomes pink and every colour that Valentine’s is made for. It offers cute presents like roses, flowers, teddy bears, chocolates, and what not.

If you’re single, don’t worry! Blinkit has thought about you, too, as you have the option to switch the toggle on; it gets its normal UI back.

How’s social media reacting?

One user commented on X, “manifesting not having to switch to single mode on @letsblinkit next year.”

manifesting not having to switch to single mode on @letsblinkit next year pic.twitter.com/YdpObRsVZQ — swasti (@breadpakoda_) February 8, 2026

Another user on X said, “I didn’t expect to get personally roasted by a grocery app today, but here we are… Blinkit really added a ‘Single Mode’ toggle.”

I didn’t expect to get personally roasted by a grocery app today, but here we are.

Blinkit really added a ‘Single Mode’ toggle

Finally, a button that understands me better than my ex. @letsblinkit who hurt you? #Blinkit #SingleMode pic.twitter.com/k13ywaurkm — Manish (@technicalgiki) February 10, 2026

One user wrote, “Blinkit’s UI/UX for Valentine’s week is honestly.. A Single’s mode and a Valentine’s mode, and the transition between them is butter smooth. This is how you do thoughtful product design. Deepinder Goyal’s team is doing some seriously great work.”

Blinkit’s UI/UX for Valentine’s week is honestly A Single’s mode and a Valentine’s mode, and the transition between them is butter smooth. This is how you do thoughtful product design. Deepinder Goyal’s team is doing some seriously great work pic.twitter.com/NhQmoxjloM — Danish Sheikh (@codewiddan) February 8, 2026

Another one stated, “Blinkit really made a “toggle off the couples” button… My wallet is in danger in Single Mode though.”

Blinkit really made a “toggle off the couples” button My wallet is in danger in Single Mode though pic.twitter.com/vKsBxeDgOH — Rudraksh Kapoor (@rudraksh_kapoor) February 8, 2026

What are other brands doing?

Many brands are going creative during Valentine’s Week. Apart from Blinkit, one such is Zepto, which has included the ‘Love Zone’ toggle.

