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Blinkits New Challenge: Scream and get big discounts on ice creams as quick-commerce platforms Scream For Ice Cream trend goes viral

Blinkit’s New Challenge: Scream and get big discounts on ice creams as quick-commerce platforms’ ‘Scream For Ice Cream’ trend goes viral

Blinkit has launched a viral ‘Scream for Ice Cream’ challenge, which has gone viral on the internet. To win discount coupons on ice cream brands, users have to scream into their phones.

Blinkit’s New Challenge: Scream and get big discounts on ice creams as quick-commerce platforms’ ‘Scream For Ice Cream’ trend goes viral | Image: Instagram

Blinkit ‘Scream Challenge’: Summers are here and Blinkit knows how to cash in on them. People go crazy about ice creams, frozen desserts, and soda beverages during summers and the food delivery company knows how to turn this craving into sheer earnings. Ordering ice creams online has become a new trend, and the quick-commerce platform has introduced a challenge called “Scream for Ice Cream.” The challenge has turned a regular discount into a competition on social media which is going viral like wildfire.

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Blinkit ‘Scream Challenge’: How To Earn Discount Coupons?

To participate in the challenge, users have to open the Blinkit app and then tap on the challenge banner and then scream into their smartphones for 15 seconds. The app will give discount coupons on the basis of scream, it simply means the louder the scream the better the discount coupon. However, the discount is available on selected ice cream brands. Basically, the app measures the scream of the user in real time and generates personalised offer. This encourages users to compete with their friends.

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A Unique Challenge

The unique campaign by Blinkit has grabbed attention not only for its funny approach but also for the way it blends entertainment with shopping. People are sharing videos of themselves attempting and winning the challenge on social media platforms. A majority of users are treating the challenge as a fun activity rather than just a promotional offer.

However, Blinkit’s ‘Scream For Ice Cream’ challenge has gone viral on social media platforms, with thousands of users participating and winning discount coupons.

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