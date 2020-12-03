Mumbai: A moving BMW car caught fire at Sion-Panvel highway over LP flyover in Navi Mumbai on Thursday. Fortunately, the driver had a narrow escape as he got out of the vehicle in time. Also Read - 'Aisa Pehli Baar Hua Hai..': Hilarious Memes Take Over Twitter As Powercut in Mumbai Brings the City to Halt

Fire Brigade personnel reached the spot after getting information and doused the blaze.

There was a beeline of vehicles on the highway after the incident and people were seen taking pictures and making videos of the burning car.