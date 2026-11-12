BMW M4 for Class 9 student: Father gifts 15-year-old son Rs 1.62 crore high-end car after he clears half-yearly exams

A West Bengal businessman gifts his 15-year-old son a Rs 1.62 crore BMW M4 Competition after he performs well in his Class 9 half-yearly exams. Here’s all you need to know about the luxury car and the viral post.

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BMW M4 for Class 9 student: Father gifts 15-year-old son high-end car after he clears half-yearly exams | instagram

Father Gifts Class 9 Student Rs 1.62 Crore BMW M4: Imagine your parents gifting you a luxury sports car, which is a dream of every youngster, after you clear a mid-term examination. A businessman from West Bengal’s Purba Bardhaman district has done it. He gifted his 15-year-old son a Rs 1.62 crore BMW M4 Competition after he performed well in his half-yearly exam. The businessman bought the car from a Mumbai showroom. Mohammad Talha had long wanted a BMW M4 and when he told his father, Shamsuddin Midya, the businessman agreed on one condition: that Talha clear the half-yearly exam, which he did. And, as promised, Shamsuddin bought his son the legendary BMW M4. The post has gone viral on the internet like wildfire.

Check the post here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MD Talha Middya (@talha__0555)

Afte the announcement of the mid-term examination, the father-son duo travelled to Mumbai and bought the high-end sports car from a showroom in Andheri.

BMW M4 in a West Bengal village

The showroom transported the M4 from Mumbai to Paraj village inside a specially enclosed container specially designed to deliver luxury cars. The vehicle reached the village on November 6. The residents saw the sports car in real life for the first time and clicked selfies with the vehicle.

However, the post about Rs 1.6 crore gift has sparked discussion online, with a section of netizens hailing the businessman for rewarding his 15-year-old son’s efforts, while another section has raised questions about whether such expensive gifts are appropriate for a teenager.

Car Collection Of The Businessman

Midya’s car collection includes Range Rover Autobiography, Volvo XC90, Mercedes-Benz C-Class, Mahindra Thar Roxx and Hyundai Alcazar.

About BMW M4 Competition

The BMW M4 Competition is not just a luxury car, it is one of the most powerful sports coupes available in the market. It is loaded with a 3.0-litre twin-turbocharged inline six-cylinder engine, which produces 530 bhp. The car has 650 Nm of peak torque.

The M4 has 8-speed automatic gearbox and an all-wheel-drive system. The Competition M xDrive edition can go 0 to 100 kmph in just 3.5 seconds. Its speed is electronically limited to a top speed of 250 kmph.

The coupe looks really amazing because of its headlights with yellow icons, carbon fiber on bonnet, rear diffuser, front splitter and big kidney grille.