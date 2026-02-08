Home

Viral

Boils my blood: 3 men aggressively follow and catcall northeastern woman; internet loses calm | Watch viral video

‘Boils my blood’: 3 men aggressively follow and catcall northeastern woman; internet loses calm | Watch viral video

What's surprising and disturbing about the video is that the men in the video don't look a bit scared about being recorded. Scroll down to watch it.

Image: Instagram @chiro_diaries (videograb)

Viral News: When the internet remains divided between questioning whether women’s rights are needed or not, a video just proves how badly they’re needed. The video shows a northeastern woman getting catcalled and teased by three men while walking to a temple. What’s surprising and disturbing about the video is that the men in the video don’t look a bit scared about being recorded. They keep making gestures to the woman’s camera when she documents their moves as they continue to make her uncomfortable. You can watch the viral video here.

What’s the viral video about?

The viral video features a woman from the northeast getting catcalled by three men. The woman’s experience while moving to a temple in India has been documented by her when three men made her uncomfortable and harassed her. The woman tries to record their moves, which doesn’t scare them in the least. The video has left the internet shocked.

Also Read: Gurugram man exposes Rapido driver’s ‘AC not working’ excuse after booking premium ride | Watch viral video

Viral video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chiro (@chiro_diaries)

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

The video was shared with the caption, “They thought I didn’t understand Hindi and tbh this is so… wrong but then also if these kind of things are happening to me just because I look a little different…”

Also Read: ‘Gen Z is healing something’: Scenes from Delhi Metro during Valentine’s week flood social media as lovers carry flower bouquets | Watch viral video

How’s social media reacting?

Social media users have flooded the comment section of the video. One user commented, “The audacity of these type of men is scary,” and another wrote, “The fact that they aren’t even threatened of you recording their inappropriate behaviour they still have the audacity to smile seeing the camera . The country is never gonna “progress” when women can’t even walk around freely.”

The thitrd comment read, “I will say again upbringing, morals, environment along with education on etiquette is what men in India need every sec.”

One user said, “I’m sorry you had to go through that”, and another narrated, “Bro, this is honestly terrifying to me I don’t think I would’ve had the courage to record it like you did you are really brave . It’s even scared me how normalised this has become at this level that they don’t even feel shame anymore because they know the justice system rarely holds them accountable.”

Another wrote, “To the people supporting that inappropriate behaviour, would you have the same opinion if your sister gets into a similar situation?”

The comment section was filled with comments from girls saying remarks like, “This is horrible…”, and “This boils my blood.”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.