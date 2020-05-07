New Delhi: Days after chat group ‘Bois Locker Room’ sparked outrage on social media and sparked a discussion on rape culture in India, the whistleblower of the scandal has divulged various details to news channels. Also Read - Opinion | 'Bois Locker Room' Exposes Sorry State of Education, Parenting & Pervasive 'Rape Culture' in India

As to how he got to know about the group, he said that one of his friends was randomly added in the Bois Locker Room group and it is then that they found out all about the obscene stuff and lewd comments circulating in the group.

Talking to NDTV, he said, ”We initially thought of demanding apologies from the boy, but I thought that the issue was bigger than that. This should be turned into a movement and seen as an example that boys cannot get away with their wrongdoings.”

He then decided to contact girls who were objectified by the teenage boys in the Bois Locker Room group.

Further sharing information about the group, he said that most girls whose pictures were shared in the group are underage and many of them knew about the Bois Locker Room group.

“The group received over 100 messages and their obscene comments on the photos of several girls. Boys were not familiar with each other and they all were minors,” he told Zee Media.

However, he asserted that ‘no harm was intended and the group was formed just for fun’.

On Monday, the Delhi Police Cyber Cell arrested a young boy, the admin of the chat group, who in turn identified at least 20 more boys involved. Notably, this controversial group consists of teenage boys aged between 15-18 years, from South Delhi who share photos of underage girls, objectify them, and plan ‘gang rapes’.