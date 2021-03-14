Noida: Twenty-six-year-old Azeem Mansoori’s happiness knew no bounds after he was invited to Mumbai by none other than Bollywood actor Salman Khan himself for a meeting, said a report. Mansoori, a 2-foot 3-inch tall man from Uttar Pradesh’s Shamli district recently made headlines after he approached the local police with an unusual request of finding him a bride. Claiming that no one wants to get married to him because of his small height, Mansoori told the police that he will happy with any match they will find for him but the woman must be educated. Also Read - Viral Video: Angry Goat Attacks Woman During Selfie Video, Netizens Suggests to Wear a Helmet Next Time| Watch

Mansoori took the decision to approach police for help after he could not find a suitable bride, despite searching a lot. Mansoori said that whenever someone comes to their house with a marriage proposal, they return after seeing him. He said that he runs a cosmetic shop in Shamli, earns enough to run a family, but still he is not able to get married. Speaking to the police, Mansoori further added that even his family is not making any effort to get him married. So, he said that as public servants, the police should help him out. Also Read - Odisha Farmer Builds Solar-powered Car that Can Run 300 km on a Single Charge

After reaching the police station, he pleaded with a woman police official to marry him, saying, “Madam, how long will I remain a bachelor.” He said that along with the woman cop, he had also approached the Kotwal several times before, but to no avail. “I have been trying for so long. Is there no one with whom I can live my life? Now I have come to ask for help from the Public Servant Police.” Also Read - Youth Shares Stunt Video of Doing Push-Ups on Moving Car, UP Police Rewards Him With Challan| Watch Viral Video

Azim, who is the youngest of six siblings, said that people used to make fun of his stature when he was studying in school. Due to relentless bullying, he got upset and even gave up his studies. He then started working in a cosmetic shop with one of his brothers. When he turned 21, his parents started searching for him, but due to his height, no one agreed to his marriage proposals. He says that this has caused him a lot of stress and is unable to sleep at night.

Mansoori is a resident of Mohalla twin well in Kairana police station area. He said that he has submitted applications regarding this to many senior officials like the DM, SDM and even the state’s Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, however, he has not received any response.