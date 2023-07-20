Home

Anushka to Aishwarya: AI imagines Bollywood Divas As Barbie

The AI tool used exquisite outfits, flawless makeup, and hairstyles to give these divas a Barbie-like appearance, and yes, the result is amazing.

AI imagines Bollywood Divas As Barbie. | Photo: Instagra @sahid

Barbie Fever: Barbie fever has taken over the entire globe, as people are going gaga and doing different things to celebrate the release of the much-awaited Barbie movie, hitting the big screen on July 21. Even AI artists couldn’t escape from the fever. Recently, an artist employed an AI tool to reimagine Bollywood divas as Barbies.

In the post, AI reimagined Anushka Sharma in a ruby pink outfit with Barbie-like makeup and hairstyle. Alia Bhatt looks like a living doll in a multi-coloured outfit and a rose headband. Parineeti Chopra can be seen donning a multi-coloured dress and gosh, she looks amazing. Aishwarya Rai is the perfect fit for the Barbie role. The other actresses that the artist imagined as Barbies are Kareena Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani, Aishwarya Rai, and Shraddha Kapoor. The artist also imagined Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan as Barbie, and gosh, she looks beautiful.

Check The Post Here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sahid SK (@sahixd)

The post was shared on Instagram by AI artist Sahid with the caption, “Bollywood Meets Barbie. What if Barbie was made in India? Bollywood Divas as Indian Barbie Icons: Redefining Dreams!”

For the uninitiated, Barbie is the upcoming movie directed by Greta Gerwig, featuring Margot Robbie in the lead role and Ariana Greenblatt, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Ryan Gosling, and Emma Mackey in pivotal roles. The movie is slated to release on 21 July.

Since being shared, the post has accumulated over 10,000 views and received more than 3,000 likes. Insta users praised the artist for his artwork and also suggested names of the actresses whom they wanted to see as Barbies.

Here Are Some Interesting Comments

“Deepika is looking same like a Barbie doll we use to have,” an Insta user commented.

“bhai really amazing,” the second user said.

“Suhana is a Bollywood diva?,” the third user asked.

“Was looking for Jackline,” the fourth user commented.

“Only Aishwarya is looking like barbie…..,’ said another user.

